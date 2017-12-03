Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia come together again for a remake after Himmatwala

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia are coming together again for yet another remake after Himmatwala. But not as the onscreen jodi. The actress will star in the remake of 2014’s National Award-winning Tamil black comedy, Jigarthanda. Tamannaah will share the screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt, while the film will be produced by Ajay Devgn. The film will be helmed by Nishikant Kamat, who has previously worked with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam. Interestingly, Drishyam was also the remake of a Malayalam film of the same name.

Tamannaah Bhatia will start the shooting of the film, after wrapping up the Queen Remake. The storyline of Jigarthanda will be altered a bit to give the Bollywood touch to the film. While the original was set at Madurai, the Hindi remake be based in a village of Maharashtra. The original picture featured Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles and was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Jigarthanda had won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor (Bobby Simha) and Best Editing (Vivek Harshan). The movie was reported to be loosely inspired by the South Korean movie A Dirty Carnival. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again becomes the biggest comedy film of Bollywood)

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Rajkumar Gupta’s Raid along with Ileana D’cruz. The actor portrays the character of an income tax officer in the film and is set to hit the screens on March 16, 2018. Post that Ajay will also star in an urban love story opposite Tabu. The film will lock horns with Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee at the box office in Dussehra next year.