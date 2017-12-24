Ajay Devgn announces his first Marathi venture Aapla Manus featuring veteran actor Nana Patekar – watch video

The Singham of Bollywood Ajay Devgn, who recently completed his 25 years in the entertainment industry has announced his first Marathi venture on the social media. The actor shared the announcement video on his official Twitter account and captioned it, “Happy to announce my 1st ever Marathi film venture – Aapla Manus, releasing on 9th Feb. @nanagpatekar @sache09 @sumrag @irawatiharshe @aplamanusfilm”. Earlier Ajay Devgn had produced a Marathi film titled Vitti Dandu, which had featured Dilip Prabhavalkar and Ashok Samarth in key roles.

With the announcement, it seems that Ajay Devgn will make his Marathi debut with Aapla Manus. The film also features Nana Patekar, Sumeet Raghavan and Irawati Harshe in key roles. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn and Nana Patekar has previously shared the screen space in films like Apaharan, Raajneeti and Bhoot. Though watching them together in a Marathi film will be a different experience altogether. Aapla Manus will be directed by Satish Rajwade, who has directed popular Marathi movies like Ti Sadya Kay Karte, Mumbai Pune Mumbai and Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Rajkumar Gupta’s Raid along with Ileana D’cruz. The actor portrays the character of an income tax officer in the film and is set to hit the screens on March 16, 2018. Post that, Ajay will start the shooting for an untitled urban love story opposite Tabu. The film will hit the screens during Dussehra 2018 and will lock horns with Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee at the box office.