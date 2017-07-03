Ajay Devgn collaborates with Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt for his next

A new trend is emerging in the Hindi film industry. Most top actors have been co-producing films starring themselves. Some have even produced films with smaller/newer actors. But now, A-list actors are producing films with their contemporaries in lead roles.

The producers’ club

While Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan kicked off the trend (see box), Ajay Devgn now joins the club. He is producing a film starring Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt. A source says, “The movie will be directed by Nishikant Kamat. He worked with Ajay in Drishyam. The two collaborate for this film, which goes on the floors in October.”

Thinking big

The source adds, “Ajay is expanding his production house and wants to produce more films. Since he can’t work in all of them, he will cast whoever fits the bill. He is also backing a biopic on the life of Baba Ramdev that will be made for the small screen.” The actor is currently completing the shooting for Golmaal Returns. (ALSO READ: You won’t believe how Ajay Devgn is the reason behind Tabu’s single status!)

Collaborating with contemporaries

It was Salman Khan, who turned mentor and launched Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in Hero. The movie was produced by his banner, and though he went all out to promote the film and even sang a song for it, the film didn’t feature him even in a guest appearance. He then decided to come on board as co-producer alongside Karan Johar for a film that will star Akshay Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan too is producing the remake of Rajesh Khanna-starrer Ittefaq. The movie that features Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles has already been shot. And while there was buzz that SRK will do a special song for the movie, he has shot down the rumours. This time around, he will only produce the film.

Most of Aamir Khan’s movies have featured him. He did produce Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, but they starred his nephew Imran Khan, so it was more of a family affair.