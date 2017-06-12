Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi’s Badshaho poster reveals crucial details about the plot of the film

The first poster of the upcoming film, Baadshaho, has been released, and it will certainly pique your curiosity. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. However, none of them feature on the poster. All we see on the poster is an armored truck and a few explosions on its course. Wondering what that is about? Hang on…

For the first time since the launch of the film, we have a clue about the plot. The makers had successfully managed to keep even the tiniest tidbits of Badshaho under wraps. But the first teaser poster gives a sneak peek at the plot. On the poster, written in bold text is the info that the film is set against the backdrop of the Emergency period of the year 1975 in India. Further, the poster reveals that the story of the film will clock 96 hours only. Now, the next part of the information is where it all starts getting tricky. So, we know that the movie will be about a truck carrying gold worth millions, on a journey stretching over 600 kms. But the poster further says that there will be six bad-asses, who are obviously the lead cast, but we don’t know if they will be protecting the truck or trying to rob it. I mean the plot could go either way, right? Let us wait for the trailer now, which is sure to give us a better insight into the film.

During an interview with BollywoodLife, Emran Hashmi revealed that he will be seen shaking a leg with Sunny Leone in a special song. A few days later, Sunny shared her look from the song on her social media pages, and all we can say is that you should prepare yourself for the hottest song of the year.

Baadshaho, directed by Milan Luthria, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Milan Luthria will release on September 1, 2017.