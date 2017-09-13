Ajay Devgn has a message for everyone who wished his son Yug ‘Happy Birthday’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s second kid, son Yug, has turned 7 today, and many of their close friends and associates had wished the little tot a Very Happy Birthday on social networking sites like Twitter. Now we really don’t expect Yug to have his own Twitter account, nor will his parents allow him to have one at this age. So it was the duty of his father to make sure everyone who wished his son on Twitter is acknowledged with a ‘thanks’…

…and Ajay Devgn did that in that most lovable, humble way. He posted a picture of Yug, with the message “Thank you for all my birthday wishes. I love being 7 ! – Yug Devgan”. Sure kiddo, enjoy being 7, you have enough time to worry about the pressures of being an adult. Well, here’s the tweet…

Thank you for all my birthday wishes. I love being 7 ! – Yug Devgan . pic.twitter.com/HG1LHy0mWg — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 13, 2017

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are very protective of both their kids. Kajol is more chilled out of the two, but she surely doesn’t want anyone to harass her kids. Recently commenting on Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s controversial encounter with the paparazzi, she angrily reacted saying, “If something like this were to happen with Nysa or Yug, I’d be infuriated. It’s sad that the Indian paparazzi has reached a stage where it can do this to a kid. What happened with her sounds like bullying to me. We are stars; it’s our job to accept all of that. But to be doing that to someone who is nothing more than an impressionable teenager, is harassing her in plain words. They should be more responsible when it comes to dealing with our kids. We signed up for this, they didn’t.”