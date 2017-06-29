You won’t believe how Ajay Devgn is the reason behind Tabu’s single status!

Let’s begin with this…Tabu has the best Instagram username ever -Tabutiful. A pun on her name and how beautiful she is. The 45 year old actress is gorgeous, and has ruled the 90’s with her beauty combined with her powerful acting abilities. Hard to believe that she is still single. But we might be a step closer to know why no man has been able to win her over. Turns out, Ajay Devgn has a huge part to play. Tabu was talking to Mumbai Mirror and said that there is no romance brewing in her life. Later, in the interview she accused, jokingly, her Golmaal Again co-star Ajay for this state of hers.

Tabu and Ajay go long back. They have known each other for over 25 years, since they were teenagers. They have worked in many hit films together, and are again coming together on screen soon. Talking about how Ajay was partly the reason why no boy would ever approach her, she said “He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay.” Tabu is hopeful that Ajay “repents and regrets” his actions. Yep, Tabu was the victim of typical behaviour by brother and their friends. Relatable!

But now things have changed with time. Tabu has assigned Ajay as her matchmaker, and said “I told him the other day to please find me a boy to marry. But jokes aside, our relationship has grown because we have worked so much with each other,” She goes on to say that among all the actors she has worked with, she finds Ajay the most reliable and can count on him. Tabu further says she and Ajay share a “unique relationship and an unconditional affection”.

As for the fans who still can play Ruk Ruk Ruk Arey Baba Ruk on loop, you will soon see Ajay and Tabu romance on screen again. No, not Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. In that ensemble comedy they only share screen space and are not paired opposite each other. But they’re slated to romance each other again in a film directed by Luv Ranjan (Pyaar Ka Punchnama).