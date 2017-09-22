Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi – the cast of the first Golmaal movie and where are they now

There have been very few successful franchises in Bollywood and one of them happened to be the Golmaal series. Taking its name from an Amol Palekar classic, the Golmaal series went on to spawn three movies with the fourth one, Golmaal Again, coming up in Diwali this year. All the movies were directed by Rohit Shetty, with Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Mukesh Tiwari and Sanjay Mishra being permanent fixtures.

As fans are eagerly waiting for that, let’s go back in time and refresh our memory about the first movie, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. A sleeper hit in 2006, nobody expected Golmaal again to be such a successm primarily because no one thought of Ajay Devgn fr being a comic star then. While the later movies retained some of the core stars, there are some who didn’t return for the sequel, even though one of them was the part of the main gang. Here are the principal cast members of the original Golmaal again, and their present whereabouts.

Ajay Devgn

Character: Gopal, the leader of the Golmaal gang

Where are they now:

Ajay Devgn is one of the most bonafide and successful stars in Bollywood. The two-time National award winner is now a producer and a director too, with the last movie he made was Shivaay. His last screen appearance was Baadshaho earlier this year, which was a decent hit, and he will be next seen in Golmaal Again. Married to Kajo, he is a doting dad to two kids, Nysa and Yug.

Tusshar Kapoor

Character: Lucky, the mute guy of the Golmaal gang

Where are they now:

Lucky is Tusshar Kapoor’s most prolific character in his career. The actor is choosing very selective cinema, though till recently he was the face of sex comedies. His last movie was Mastizaade with Sunny Leone ad Vir Das last year. He is now a proud father of Lakshya, who he had through surrogacy. Will be seen next in Golmaal Again.

Arshad Warsi

Character: Madhav, the smartass of the Golmaal gang

Where are they now:

The successes of Golmaal and Munnabhai movies gave Arshad Warsi a push to try for leading roles again. Though Ishqiya and Jolly LLB were successes and Sehar was critically acclaimed, he didn’t find much luck there. Terrifically talented, Warsi has an amazing comic timing. He was last seen on screen earlier in the social thriller Irada, earlier this year. He is married to Maria Goretti and is a father of two kids, Zeke and Zene Zoe.

Sharman Joshi

Character: Laxman, the nerd of the Golmaan gang

Where are they now:

Why he chose to stay away from the Golmaal franchise after the appreciation he got from the first movie is a mystery only Sharman can solve (Shreyas Talpade replaced him in the sequel). ‘Cos apart from 3 Idiots and to some extent Ferrari ki Sawaari, Sharman didn’t have any roles that can be claimed as career-high. Having now relegated to doing erotic thrillers and horror movies like Hate Story 3, Wajah Tum Ho and 1920 London, we do hope this bundle of talent gets a really good role.

Rimi Sen

Character: Nirali, the common attraction

Where are they now:

Though she was a part of several hits like Golmaal, Dhoom 1 & 2, Hungama, Johnny Gaddaar etc., Rimi didn’t break into the superstardom league. She was known for her stint in the ninth season of Bigg Boss. Though she chooses to stay away from limelight these days, she had co-produced Budhia Singh – Born to Run, under the name Subhamitra Sen.

Paresh Rawal

Character: Somnath, the blind man whose grandson both Gopal and Laxman pretend to be

Where are they now:

Paresh Rawal remains one of the finest actors in Bollywood. After entering politics as a member of the BJP, he is doing lesser movies than he normally does. He is currently serving as the member of the Lok Sabha. He did two comedies this year, Guest Iin London and Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and both were disasters.

Sushmita Mukherjee

Character: Mangala, Somnath’s blind wife

Where are they now:

A veteran in movies, theatre and television, Sushmita Mukherjee is currently married to actor, producer and civil activist Raja Bundela and has two children. She was part of movies like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Mastizaade and the recent Sniff.

Sanjay Mishra

Character: Babli Bhai, the sort-of antagonist

Where are they now:

Sanjay Mishra is one of the best character artistes in Bollywood, having impressed us with bth comedy and serious roles. While his comic roles were more popular, he also excelled in critically acclaimed fare like Aankhon Dekhi and Masaan. He was earlier seen this year in Baadshaho along with Ajay Devgn, and will also be a part of Golmaal Again.

Vrajesh Hirjee

Character: Pandurang, the snake-tattooed karate expert

Where are they now:

Vrajesh Hirjee is a prominent Gujarati actor who has dabbled in theatre, television and Bollywood. He was also a contestant in sixth season of Bigg Boss. He is married to television actresss Rohini Banerjee.

Mukesh Tiwari

Character: Vasooli, the unfortunate local don who lent money to the Golmaal gang

Where are they now:

Mukesh Tiwari is very popular in supporting and negative roles, having won acclaim in movies like Gangaajal and Gangs of Wasseypur. He last big movie was in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. He will be next seen in Golmaal Again.

Manoj Joshi

Character: Harishchandra Ramchandra Mirchandani, the college principal

Where are they now:

A veteran in Gujarati theatre, Manoj Joshi won the National Award earlier this year for the Best Supporting Actor for the Marathi film, Dashakriya. He also portrayed Chanakya in the television serial Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. In Bollywood, his last popular role was in Ghayal Once Again.