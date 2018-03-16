Ajay Devgn wants to conduct a raid on Kapil Sharma because of this…

As we all know, Ajay Devgn is the first guest on Kapil Sharma’s new show Family Time with Kapil Sharma. He will be there for the promotions of Raid that also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla. Kapil took to Twitter to thank Ajay for coming on the show. The macho superstar gave a reply that best reflects his dry sense of humour. It was classic Ajay at his best. He said that he came to promote Raid as finally Kapil had become kind of raid-worthy. He poked fun at Kapil’s lack of employment in the past few months, something he has been constantly talking about in the promos. (Also Read: Look how Ajay Devgn raided Family Time with Kapil Sharma; view pics!)

Thank u so much for coming to #ftwk @ajaydevgn paji n all my best wishes for #raid 🙏 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 15, 2018

RAID उनके यहाँ डाली जाती है जिनकी इंकम होती है.. अब आप उसके योग्य है 😂 https://t.co/X4YZCgbxKg — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 16, 2018

Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show went off air last year after news of the alleged mid-air fight between Sunil Grover and him went public. Post that, Sunil exited the show and TRPs dwindled. Kapil’s health also deteriorated and he later confessed that he was suffering from anxiety issues and depression. He also said that he was fighting alcoholism. The show shut down and he went on a long break. In the midst, his film Firangi released, which tanked badly at the box office. Stay tuned to BL for more updates…