Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho is earning profits for its makers – here’s how

After a long time, a true-blue single screen film released to appease the masses called Baadshaho. There isn’t anything that the film doesn’t possess. It’s thrilling, romantic, a bit cocky with some dhamakedaar whistle worthy dialogues in it. Ajay Devgn‘s return to a film like that took people back to the 90s when such projects were pretty common. He has done full justice to the role of Bhawani. Also, there is Emraan Hashmi who has done a really good job which has helped the film earn Rs 76.57 crore in two weeks. The fact that the film is still earning says why the film has become such a winner at the box office. And guess what? The film is showing profits for the makers.

As per reports, Baadshaho was made at a budget of Rs 80 crore, out of which Rs 44 crore were earned through satellite, digital and music rights. The India theatrical rights were sold for Rs 41 Crores. It had made a neat profit of Rs 5 crore even before the film’s release and so, everything that it earned at the box office is just profits. That’s good news for everyone involved in the film. Check out the day wise collection right here…

Friday Rs 12.60 Crore

Saturday Rs 15.60 Crore

Sunday Rs 15.10 Crore

Monday Rs 6.82 Crore

Tuesday Rs 6.12 Crore

Wednesday Rs 4.30 Crore

Thursday Rs 3.60 Crore

Friday Rs 2.10 Crore

Saturday Rs 2.60 Crore

Sunday Rs 3.03 Crore

Monday Rs 1.45 Crore

Tuesday Rs 1.15 Crore

Wednesday Rs 1.15 Crore

Thursday Rs 95 lacs

Total Rs 76.57 crore

Baadshaho has been beating a lot of films on its way to become a success story at the box office. First, it earned more than the lifetime collection of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai in a few days of release. That was the last time Milan Luthria, Ajay and Emraan had come together for a film. Later, it got past the entire collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal in just 9 days. So slowly and steadily Baadshaho made its mark at the box office.