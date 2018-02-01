Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again beats Aamir Khan’s Dangal; here’s how

Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again, which turned out to be a success at the box office, has become blockbuster on the small screen too. The comedy film which recently premiered on television got 1.63 crore impressions and has become the most viewed film by beating Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which had received 1.62 crore impression. The top position in the list is achieved by Baahubali 2, with the mammoth number 0f 2.60 impressions. Golmaal Again is now the second biggest hit on TV after the second part of Baahubali.

Here’s the list of films which grabbed maximum impressions on their premieres:

Bahubali: The Conclusion – 2.60 crore

Golmaal Again – 1.63 crore

Dangal – 1.62 crore

Judwaa 2 – 1.52 crore

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 1.09 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – 1.08 crore

DJ (Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham dubbed) – 1.05 crore

Tubelight – 1.02 crore

Kaabil – 86.93 lakhs

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – 80.94 lakhs

Talking about Golmaal Again, the film which featured the ensemble cast of Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu was the third highest grosser of 2017 after Baahubali 2 and Tiger Zinda Hai. It also became the first 200 crore club film for superstar Ajay Devgn apart from all the stars in the movie. (Also Read: Padmaavat box office collection day 7: Ranveer – Deepika – Shahid’s film remains super-strong, earns Rs 155.50 crore in the domestic circuit)

On the other hand, Dangal is the second highest grosser of all time after Baahubali 2 at the box office. With the whopping collections of Rs 387.39 crore, the film shattered many records at the ticket window. The film became a humongous blockbuster in China where it raked in around Rs 1200 crore. The sports drama which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurrana won a lot of accolades at the award ceremony.