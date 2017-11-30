Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again becomes the biggest comedy film of Bollywood

Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer comedy, Golmaal Again, has added one more feather to its hat. Apart from becoming 2017’s highest grosser, the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise has become the highest grosser ever in the comedy genre, surpassing Salman Khan’s Ready by a huge margin. While 2011’s Ready had collected around Rs 119 crore in its theatrical run, Golmaal Again currently stands with the total business of Rs 204.71 crore. So, on that note, the Ajay Devgn film has become the first Rs 200 crore film in the comedy genre.

Though Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 made over Rs 138 crore at the ticket windows, it was not an out-and-out comedy film. In recent times, we have witnessed that comedy genres have turned out to be the biggest money-spinners at the box office and Golmaal Again is the great example of that. In the past, films like Housefull 2, Golmaal 3, Bol Bachchan, Grand Masti, and Housefull 3 showcased that there is huge audience for comedy genre by earning over Rs 100 crore at the ticket windows. (Also Read: 20 years of Ishq: Top 5 comic scenes of Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla and Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer film which will tickle you silly)

Interestingly, out of the list, Golmaal 3 and Bol Bachchan is also helmed by Rohit Shetty. Golmaal Again, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu has even crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the global market. With such collections, Golmaal Again has set a new benchmark for upcoming comedy films. Since big slapstick comedies are arriving in the next few years like Housefull 4, Total Dhamaal and No Entry Mein Entry, we can expect some of these films can shatter the record of Golmaal Again.