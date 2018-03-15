Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Nikhil Siddharth’s Kirrak Party will replace new Tamil releases at Chennai multiplexes on March 16

For the first time, Chennai Multiplexes will be dominated by movies of other languages as the Tamil industry calls for a complete shutdown from March 16. So 95% of the screens will show, Ajay Devgn‘s Raid, Nikhil Siddharth’s Kirrak Party and Kalidas Jayaram’s Poomaram. These non- Tamil will replace new releases. However old Tamil releases – Nachiyaar and Kalakalappu2 will continue to run. The shutdown is a result of a war between producers- exhibitors and Digital Service providers (DSP). It all started when with the tussle between producers and Digital service providers who were charging a steep fee for screening the movie in theatres. When the DSPs reduced the fee, producers of the other industries called off the new release ban and agreed to the new terms. However the TPFC wanted the DSPs to reduce the price further. Also, they wanted the DSPs to initiate a clause wherein this fee will become obsolete after a period of time.

In reaction to this ongoing war between producers and DSPs, exhibitors of the single screens have decided to shut down due to low footfalls and high maintenance charges. This is mainly to get back at producers who are trying to get on board new DSPs. This war is a matter of concern for the upcoming Summer releases. The biggest Summer release this year is Rajiniaknth’s Kaala Karikaalan. If the strike continues for long, the movie is likely to see a delay. This is the case of only one of the summer releases. Also, films are expected to discontinue shooting and not carry out any post production work, keeping the new release ban in mind.

As of now, films of other languages will dominate the screen this weekend.