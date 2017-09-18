Ajay Devgn’s yet-untitled romcom to release in October 2018; Tabu to play one of the heroines

Back in February, two-time National Award winning actor Ajay Devgn surprised us when he teased his fans with a teaser poster of a yet-untitled romcom that he would be starring in. The poster had him giving off player vibes as seen in the above poster, sipping his coffee and smirking at the camera, while a girl, wearing only a shirt with her back facing the camera, is seen in the background. The said movie was to be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, who is known for making both the Pyar ka Punchnama movies and Ankur Garg. Akiv Ali, who has worked as an editor in Barfi!, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the upcoming Padmavati, is making his debut as a director here.

Till recently there had been not much update on the project, apart from the buzz that Tabu will be co-starring with Ajay Devgn in the movie. But now, as per the latest tweets from trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie confirms Tabu being a part of the cast, while there will also be a younger actress who is yet to hired. Also, while the movie is still away from getting a name, it has got a release date – October 28, 2019, which happens to be Dussehra. So Devgn has again managed to get hold of a festival date for himself. Check out the tweets below…

Ajay Devgn returns to rom-com genre in Dussehra 2018: 19 Oct 2018… Film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017

The Ajay Devgn rom-com film is not titled yet… Costars Tabu and one more actress… Akiv Ali, a well known editor, directs the film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017

After the decent run of Baadshaho at the box office, Ajay Devgn is prepping up for his Diwali dhamaka, Golmaal Again that has ‘blockbuster’ written all over it. Interestingly, Tabu is also a part of the cast making her debut in the Golmaal franchise. Apart from Devgn, the movie will also mark the return of Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra. The movie is scheduled to release in Diwali this year.