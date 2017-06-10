Ajith and Vivek Oberoi look ready for combat on the sets of Vivegam – view pic

Not many are aware that Vivek Oberoi plays the main antagonist in Ajith’s upcoming bonanza Vivegam. He did a classy job of being a badass in Krrish 3 and so, we are pretty sure he is going to make it look suave in this Tamil film too. We were also wondering how the whole look and feel will be because the teaser of the film didn’t give us much hint about the antagonist. That’s when we saw this picture from the sets of the film which Ajith and Vivek Oberoi looking ready for combat along with others. (Also read: Did you spot Vivek Oberoi in Thala Ajith’s Vivegam teaser?)

Vivek was easily missed in the teaser of the film which was released few months back. In fact, we didn’t even know Vivek is the villain here. That’s when we showed you a glimpse of the Saathiya actor in the teaser. It’s a teaser and we are sure when the trailer releases, there will be more of Oberoi. After all, he is the lead antagonist. But after watching this image, we seem to be getting some ideas of our own. So maybe Vivek and Ajith were on the same team before but due to some fallout are battling each other now. Hmm… sounds interesting if it turns out to be true that is! Meanwhile you can check out the picture right here…

The film has been shot across exotic locales throughout its schedules. So, it’s not only going to be action-packed but also a visual treat. Ajith plays an FBI officer in this film. Forget the khaki…bring on the swag! That’s Thala Ajith’s motto for Vivegam. This film will mark Ajith and Siva’s third collaboration. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. This film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, making it Thala Ajith’s most expensive film till date. The film is up for an August 11, 2017 release.