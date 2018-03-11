Ajith Kumar and Shalini pay their respects to Boney Kapoor and family at Sridevi’s house in Chennai

Last evening, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi, left for Chennai for Sridevi’s hometown where the final prayer meet was to be held. Manish Malhotra has now shared a picture from the Prayer meeting. As per reports Tamil star Ajith Kumar and Shalini visited Sridevi’s house in Chennai to pay their condolences to Boney Kapoor and their family. For those who don’t know. Ajith Kumar played Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the Tamil remake of English Vinglish. Before the prayer meeting, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra had headed to Haridwar for the last rites on the 13th day. Boney Kapoor and his daughters headed to Rameshwaram to immerse the ashes before they visited Haridwar.

On 24th February, much to the industry’s shock, Sridevi passed away in Dubai days after she attended her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Following a case of accidental drowning, the actress breathed her last. Her untimely demise left fans, actors, co-stars disturbed. Her mortal remains were brought to Mumbai, four days later and the funeral was performed at Hans Crematorium. Lakhs of fans came to pay respect, it was a true testament to the iconic star who completed 60 years this year.

In an interview with a Telugu channel, her uncle opened up about the tough times in her life – “What we knew was Boney Kapoor lost a lot of money in few films and they sold Sridevi’s properties to make up for the losses. And Sridevi always had that pain in her heart. Sridevi lived in pain and passed away with a lot of pain in her heart. She was not at peace. She wore a smile on her face for the world but she went through a lot inside her.”

“Boney produced a film which never saw the light of the day, and they were financially going through a tough phase. Sridevi sold her properties and cleared those debts to get life back on track. And that was the main reason why Sridevi got back to acting in films.”