Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam song Survva sets a new record, gets played 400k times in 12 hours

The first single "Surviva", released on Monday, from Ajith Kumar's upcoming Tamil spy thriller "Vivegam" has set new benchmark in the music streaming space in Tamil filmdom. Released directly on Saavn, the music streaming portal, instead of Youtube, the song was played over 400,000 times in just over 12 hours, according to a statement from Sony Music. "Vivegam" has music by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also lent his voice to Surviva track with rap lyrics by Yogi B. This energetic single truly reflects the theme of the film – Never give up.

This is not the only record Vivegam holds. When the teaser was out on Youtube, it created a storm! Within a few hours, the promo clocked in a record 5M views. This teaser not only broke Vijay’s Bairavaa record but also raced ahead of Rajiniaknth’s Kabali that clocked in the record number within 24 hours.

#Surviva is here to make the impossible seem plausible and set new records🔥@anirudhofficial @directorsiva https://t.co/P6iQ04sITJ — Sony Music South (@SonyMusicSouth) June 19, 2017

This film promises to be one of the most stylish Tamil actioner of 2017. The movie marks Siva and Ajith Kumar’s third collaboration. Also, Thala Ajith is taking on a super fit avatar for this role. The film has been shot across exotic locales in Europe. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. This is the time, the two leading ladies are teaming up with the Tamil superstar. Ajith Kumar will have a face off with Vivek Oberoi in this film. The Bollywood actor will make his Tamil debut with this movie. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

The film is all set for a grand August release.