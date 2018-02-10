Ajith-Nayanthara, Shriya Saran, Samantha Ruth Prabhu – meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week

This week, we were surprised with various announcements – Divya Unni found love again, Shriya Saran is set to tie the knot. Another big announcement was that – Ajith and Nayanthara were teaming up for the fourth time. Samantha’s latest insta post was trolled by fans but she shut them down like a boss. She also ended the Friday on a high with her Rangasthalam teaser. Now that we have given you the highlights, here’s what happened in detail. Also Read: Rangasthalam teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s village belle avatar will ‘set your heart on fire’

Nayanthara reuniting with Ajith in Viswasam: In the middle of the week, fans were treated to the biggest news – Viswasam had found its female lead in Nayanthara! Thala Ajith and Nayanthara were all set to reunite after five years for Viswasam! This announcement sent a flurry of excitement among fans, after all, they were waiting to see both these hit team up again. The makers are looking at a Diwali 2018 release.

Divya Unni – In a pleasant turn of events, Malayalam actress Divya Unni found love once again, got married to engineer Arun Kumar. It was a private ceremony with only close friend and family in attendance. The actress separated from her first husband in 2016 after fourteen years. She is also an accomplished dancer who runs a school in the states and Kochi.

Shriya Saran – The buzz is that South siren Shriya Saran is set to walk down the aisle. She will be getting married to her Russian Boyfriend and reportedly the destination is Jaipur. Earlier this week, reports suggested she had gone to Russia to meet her beau’s parents. Fans are excited as well as heart broken. The wedding will take place next month, we can’t wait for pictures!

Samantha shuts down trolls – Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been dabbling in multiple films. She has been constantly on the move for the last few weeks. It was no wonder she posted a picture of her earlier vacation, asking for a holiday right now. Soon after, she was trolled by fans for putting up a pic of herself in a bikini especially after being married into a reputed family. Not the one to take it lying down, Samantha retorted with a fitting quote and shut down the trolls like a boss!

Rangasthalam teaser: Friday became Friyay, thanks to Rangasthalam’s latest teaser starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. After seeing her pull off glam roles, the actress pleasantly surprised us with her village belle avatar. Needless to say the actress looked stunning and won our hearts with her simple, charming look. She sure set our hearts aflutter. Fans can’t wait for the film to release on 30th March.