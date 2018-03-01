Ajith’s son Aadvik celebrates his 3rd birthday and fans make him a Twitter trend as a gift

Popular Tamil actor Ajith’s son, Aadvik, is celebrating his third birthday today. The little cutie is just as popular as Taimur Ali Khan or Misha Kapoor down south. So, given the number of ardent fans the actor has, it was obvious that they will also tweet in great numbers to wish Aadvik. Well, the fans have wished Aadvik so much on Twitter that the young fellow’s name is trending on Twitter. “HBD PRINCE AADVIK AJITH” is trending with 20.9 thousand tweets to its credit in India. In fact, the keword is trending on number one in Chennai. A picture from his birthday party has popped up online and Aadvik is looking cute. He wearing traditional Tamil attire, to add on to this adorableness.

Wall posters have emerged all over Tamil Nadu wishing Aadvik, who is referred to us Kutty Thala. Fans are sending out heartfelt wishes to Aadvik. Some fans have even photoshopped the kid’s face in various situations, like on a race track with his dad. One fan club of Ajith composed a birthday-song to his son and uploaded it on YouTube. Another fan painted the walls in his city with Aadvik’s face. Check out some of the tweets here:

This is INSANE CRAZE..💖 HBD PRINCE AADVIK AJITH pic.twitter.com/ZJhOL8pTAq — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) March 1, 2018

Wall Posters All Over TamilNadu Wishing #KuttyThala on his Birthday. 🎂🍫

HBD PRINCE AADVIK AJITH pic.twitter.com/wV0yFsHDjD — AJITH MANIA (@AjithMania) March 1, 2018

Some of fine editing for our beloved Advik Ajithkumar 😍. The creativity of Thala fans is at peak 😙. Kudos to each and every one of them 😄 HBD PRINCE AADVIK AJITH pic.twitter.com/cPkbJF65r1 — Ajithmania (@satisravindran) March 1, 2018

Trending Chennai At 1st Spot.. Trending India At 1st Spot. Trending Hyderabad At 3rd Spot.. Trending Bangalore At 6th Spot. Trending Worldwide At 11th Spot. Trending Qatar At 18th Spot. Trending Germany At 19th Spot. HBD PRINCE AADVIK AJITH Pure mass 👌👌 #Thalafans 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/m3fMAE0hzQ — Tamil Anniyan ⏺️ (@TamilAnniyan) March 1, 2018

Ajith married Shalini in 2000. Their daughter, Anoushka, was born on 3 January 2008. And Aadvik was born in 2015.

Ajith will be next seen in Viswasam, which marks director Siva’s fourth successive association with Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. As per reports, Nayanthara has been roped in to play the heroine opposite Ajith in the film.