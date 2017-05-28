Ajith’s Vivegam BEATS Vijay’s Bairavaa to become the most impressive teaser

Ajith Kumar’s much awiated Vivegam teaser released on May 11. The Tamil superstar had never looked more stylish. The tagline read as – Never Give Up. He reportedly plays an FBI officer in this high octane actioner. It was for this movie, Ajith really worked on his body and thereafter went through a major transformation. The teaser was intense, action packed and stylish. No wonder, it clocked in 5M views in less than 24 hours. Fans can’t wait to catch Thala Ajith in this rugged, powerful avatar. After the Vivegam teaser was out, we had to ask our fans which teaser did they like more between Vivegam and Bairavaa. Also Read: Vivegam teaser: Thala Ajith is all style and swag in this high-octane action promo

Last year, when the Bairavaa teaser released, it created as much noise after all we are talking about Thalapathy here. He was seen in his typical mass action avatar. It was a typical maar dhaad promo. Within two days, the teaser clocked in 4M views. Now that you know about both the promos, we can tell you results. Ajith’s Vivegam won! He received 68% votes, more than double of what Ilayatahalapathy received – 32%. Clearly Thala BEAT Ilayathalapathy hands down! The viVgeam teaser has not Beat Ilayathalapathy but Rajiniaknth’s Kabali as the teaser locked a whopping 5M views in 12 hours, while clocked the same in 24 hours.

Vivegam is all set for an August release. This film marks Ajith and Siva’s third collaboration. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. This is the first time Kajal and Akshara are teaming up with Ajith. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The movie has been shot across exotic locales. So this film is going to be a visual treat as well.