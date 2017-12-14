Akangsha Rawat finally speaks about husband Piyush Sahdev’s rape charges

Piyush Sahdev recently got arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year old fashion designer. He was in a live-in relationship with her. Piyush’s estranged wife, Akangsha Rawat, who had stayed quiet over the past few weeks on this issue, finally decided to open up about her divorce with the actor and the rape charges against him. She said, “We have not yet filed for divorce. It’s not an easy decision to take when you think of divorce. We both wanted to feel that it was indeed over between us. I am not going back to him. And that’s for sure.” Akangsha further added on Piyush’s arrest and said,”I don’t want to talk on that for now. But I will, very soon, I will talk on everything soon.”

Before this instance, when she was contacted just after Piyush’s arrest, she had said, “I have not been in touch with Piyush for the last four months. So, I am not aware of anything. We have been living separately since April this year.” Akangsha even said to an online portal, “While everyone is waiting for my quote, I know what my statement can do to Piyush’s reputation. But I’m still quiet. I hope and wish that his family can respect and value this gesture.” Also Read: Piyush Sahdev was always estranged from Gireesh and Meher, & patched them up says ex-wife Akangsha Rawat

Piyush and Akangsha had met through mutual friends. They had tied the knot in June 2012 after dating for a year. There were reports that suggested the former couple had moved in together before marriage which she confirmed and said, “Yes, we had moved in together. We were in a live-in relationship for 10 months before we tied the knot.” Piyush, earlier, declared his separation with her and now Akangsha clarified it.

Earlier, Akangsha also filed a complaint accusing Piyush of harassment. Sources alleged that Piyush was a wife-beater but Akangsha chose to stay mum on the issue.

Piyush is now in judicial custody in the Arthur Road Jail after he was arrested by thr Mumbai Police on November 22, 2018.