Akhil Akkineni is all set for the Hello! audio launch in Vizag on 10th December

December 2017 is one of the most exciting months for Nagarjuna's younger son, Akhil Akkineni, He has a big release coming up on 22nd December. The intrigue around this movie begins with the title – Hello! Apart from the catchy title fans are excited because this film is helmed by the director of 24 – Vikram Kumar. The movie will also star Kalyani Darshan, Priya Darshan's daughter who will be making a debut with this movie. As per the latest update, the team is now geared up for the grand audio launch in Vizag on 10th December. Akhil sure is excited because he recently tweeted this – My dear friends in VIZAG! Are you ready ? The HELLO! Team is coming to say a bigg HELLOOOO to you 🙂 for the VIZAG AUDIO LAUNCH stay tuned for energy packed musical show ! See you guys soon.

The first song from the album was released after an amusing chat between Nagarjuna and his son social media. Few minutes into the number and you know it's the perfect wedding song this season! Akhil Akkineni sure has got the moves as he effortlessly glided across the dance floor. Apart from his moves, he is pulling off all kinds of the stunts as well. One of the big highlights of this love story is the action sequences. Through out the teaser and trailer, Akhil is pulling off some dare devil stunts that will blow you away. It's a love story about a boy on the lookout for his soulmate. The film has been produced by Nagarjuna,.

Interestingly, Hello is not the only big release on December 22, there’s Siva Karthikeyan’s Velaikkaran and Salman – Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Ha that will release on the same day.