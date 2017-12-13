Akhil Akkineni’s Hello trailer crosses 10 million views

Akhil Akkineni is marking his return with his much-awaited movie, Hello. The first trailer of it made a splash on the internet on December 1, 2018 and all that we can say is that it is a visual delight. Hello’s trailer has a perfect mix of drama, romance and action. The movie has such a hype that any information about it is immediately going viral. And hence it comes as no surprise that the film has already hit a milestone. Akhil took to Twitter to let us know that Hello’s trailer has already crossed the mark of 10 million views. Wow, that is awesome, isn’t it? He tweeted, “I’m told we crossed on 10M on social media ! Thank you thank you thank you soooo much from the HELLO! Team ”

I’m told we crossed on 10M on social media ! Thank you thank you thank you soooo much from the HELLO! Team 🤗 pic.twitter.com/tebDJjbJqe — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) December 13, 2017

After all the chaos created over the background music used in the teaser, the makers of the film have clarified that the music has not been copied. Another gossip that was making the rounds was that the movie won’t be able to hit theatres in December. But the makers of Hello responded to this too. Hello will clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai at the box office this Christmas. Both will hit the theatres on December 22, 2018.

Hello is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under Annapurna Studios banner and Anup Rubens has scored the music. Akhil, stars opposite beautiful, Kalyani Priyadarshan, who may or may not be his soulmate in the narrative.

Let us hope that this film performs better than Akhil’s debut venture. Stay tuned with BollywoodLife for more updates.