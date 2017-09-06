Aksar 2 song Aaj Zid: Zareen Khan-Gautam Rode’s steamy scenes and Arjit Singh’s voice make a decent combo

Arijit Singh is back at it again, giving his trademark romantic voice to a sultry song. He sang Dil Ke Paas for Gurmeet Choudhary-Sana Khan starrer Wajah Tum Ho, and now he sings for Gautam Rode and Zareen Khan for their upcoming film Aksar 2. The ditty titled Aaj Zid was released today on YouTube. It features Gautam and Zareen in steamy scenes, a pretty much guaranteed-millions-of-views kind of strategy.

It is great to see the two good looking actors on screen, but seriously they have nothing new to offer. The song is not HOT, per say, enough to create any ripples. Moreover, Arijit’s voice too fails to capture the essence of this sultry romance. But we won’t blame him. He definitely tries. But Mithoon’s music and Sayeed Quadri’s lyrics don’t live up to the benchmark created by themselves.

Check out the song Aaj Zid from Zareen Khan-Gautam Rode’s Aksar 2 here:

One of the most important elements that made Emraan Hashmi-Udita Goswami starrer Aksar a hit was the mind-blowingly awesome music. Himmesh Reshamiya was the man behind creating and crooning the iconic songs like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Soniye from Aksar. They songs are still remembered. So, of course the bar is set very high for Aksar 2. The music has to be well crafted to create a lasting impact and maintain the charisma of the first film. But has Mithoon succeeded in creating that kind of music? From the first song out from Aksar 2, it doesn’t seem like that. We hope that rest of the songs are more impressive than Aaj Zid. Also Read: Aksar 2 trailer: Not Gautam Rode, it is Abhinav Shukla who gets steamy with Zareen Khan in this twisted tale

At the trailer launch of the film, Zareen was asked about why she has picked steamy roles back to back.

“I am an actor. At the end of the day my work is to act. Agar film ki script ya story kisi badi film se achi hai then why not. It’s the film’s story and the script that matters to me. It’s true that I started my career with a big star. Logon ka dream debut hota hai Woh. Par meri Har film Salman ke saath nahin ho sakti nah. Mujhe unse thode se kam ke saath bhi kaam karna pad sakta hai. But that doesn’t make the film any less.” she replied.