Aksar 2 teaser trailer: Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode’s thriller warn us to watch out for that trap

The first Aksar movie was well-known to all Emraan Hashmi for its very popular Himesh Reshammiya songs (Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Soniye, Lagi Lagi, Loot Jayenge) and for the bold lovemaking scenes between Emraan and Udita Goswami. Unlike Emraan movies of that era like Murder and Zeher, Aksar wasn’t a huge hit and hence, it was surprising to know that the director Anant Mahadevan is planning to make a sequel for the same, that too 11 years after the original movie. But there is, though it doesn’t bring back any of the old stars from the first Aksar movie. In fact, the makers want to make Aksar like a franchise as in Murder, Raaz and Hate Story.

The new movie stars Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode, and there is a teaser trailer, that talks about whether you have seen the trap. If you have seen the first movie, you know about how the whole movie was about a huge conspiracy including Emraan’s character being killed much before the climax. Going by the teaser, that doesn’t show any of the stars in the movie, Aksar 2 also looks to follow the same suit. Here’s the teaser…

Teaser trailer of #Aksar2… Stars Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode… Ananth Mahadevan directs. pic.twitter.com/SS76Mni8tq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2017

Zareen Khan had gone for a bold change ever since she starred in Hate Story 3, and it looks like she will follow suit here as well. Gautam Rode, the popular television star, will return to Bollywood after a hiatus. Not many know that he had made his Bollywood debut more than a decade back with a movie called Annarth that also starred Suneil Shetty and cricketer Vinod Kambli. He was also a part of Ram Gopal Varma’s disastrous monster thriller Agyaat, where he played a haughty superstar. Let’s hope the second innings work for him in a successful way.