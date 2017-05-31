Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s trailer is already a massive hit!

First things first: Here’s the good news – the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is going to be out on June 11! Isn’t that great news? Akshay had held a private screening of the trailer of his forthcoming movie for industry stalwarts today and looks like everyone was mighty impressed with the storyline of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Some of them took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to express how brilliant the trailer is and now, after reading the tweets, our hopes are really high! (ALSO READ: Anupam Kher celebrates his 20th film with Akshay Kumar on the sets of Toilet Ek Prem Katha – watch video)

Just watched the trailer of #toiletekpremkatha. @akshaykumar has a winner with this important story that needs to be told and watched. — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) May 31, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha trailer gets the point across in a sweet & fun way, while keeping it relevant. Looks like another win for @akshaykumar — Sarita A Tanwar (@SaritaTanwar) May 31, 2017

A beautiful story dat needed 2b told #ToiletEkPremKatha Loved everything about d trailer but then I knew I wud.Whattta concept @akshaykumar — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) May 31, 2017

I saw #ToiletEkPremKatha promo today n its magnificence lingers on.Unique mix of non stop entertainment n a cause that every1 must support!! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 31, 2017

Watched #ToiletEkPremKatha trailer. Big 👍 to @akshaykumar for addressing an imp social issue in a fun, accessible way, Looking fwd to film. — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) May 31, 2017

Topical & timely, freaked out on sum chunks of #toiletekpremkatha “open शौच (defecation) karne walo ko @akshaykumar ki chamaat” pic.twitter.com/2lNG44kgGw — Nishant Bhuse (@nishantbhuse) May 31, 2017



Akshay has been doing some really interesting films since quite some time now. His role in his recent films like Baby, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Airlift and Rustom have only made us like him even more. And I am sure that now, with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, too, he is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers. So far, we know that Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is a love story between Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s characters. The film also lays emphasis on how important it is to stop defecating in public be it in in cities or towns. So how does it become a love story? Well, it’s about a man who runs one of these P&U toilets. He falls in love with a girl living in the slums and comes to use the toilet everyday. Eventually they end up getting married. So that means, the movie delves on the need for toilets for sanitation in the country, and this message is conveyed via a love story. Now that’s an interesting concept that’s never been showcased in films earlier. It was initially being said that the film was based on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan but the makers soon clarified that the plot was conceptualised way before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country.