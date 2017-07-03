Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Prem Katha is no short of a bakheda – view pic

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar‘s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is already making much noise, thanks to its trailer. And now, after releasing the first song Hans Mat Pagli, yet another song that’s going to be out from the film is titled Bakheda and is going to be out soon. A new still from Bakheda from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is out and Bhumi and Akshay look way too cute together. While Bhumi cannot stop smiling, Akshay looks a tad bit confused while they are weaving something. Bhumi took to Twitter to share this new still and captioned it as, “Falling in love is easy..staying in love is tough #Bakheda coming soon @akshaykumar.” Now that caption itself proves that Bhumi and Akshay’s characters go through some tough times during this point in the movie. (ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha accused of stealing scenes from a short film – here’s the proof)

If you have watched the trailer, you’d know that Bhumi and Akshay fall in love, get married but their marriage hits the rocks soon. The reason being there are no bathrooms in the village and women have to urinate and defecate in open. The trailer has left quite a mark on viewers because the film looks hilarious and educative at the same time. Also, Akshay has always experimented a lot with his roles onscreen and it has worked in his favour so far. So with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, we are expecting the same too. Initially, it was being said that the film is made on Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign. However, all such rumours were soon put to rest by the filmmaker.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha directed by Shree Narayan Singh is slated to release on August 11, 2017.