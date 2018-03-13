Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol are reuniting after seven years with Housefull 4

Early 2000s may not have been a great time for movies but they were some of the most fun years for Bollywood. With no care for content, films focused on delivering superstars, crass jokes, good action and some really good bromance. In fact, we feel bromance back then was much better and believable than it is now. Two hero projects were so common that every actor worth their salt, had worked with each other. Saif Ali Khan became a bigger star by working alongside Akshay Kumar in Main Khiladi Tu Anari. One more such actor jodi was that of Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. The two of them will now be back together in Housefull 4. This took us back to the time when they worked together in many films.

The last time that Akshay and Bobby were together, it was in Thank You. Bobby played a cheating husband to Sonam Kapoor while the Pad Man actor played the role of a guy who makes him see the error of his ways. They had returned after six years with Thank You. Previously, they had done films like Ajnabee, Dosti: Friends Forever and Ab Tumhare HawaleWatan Saathiyo. If you are wondering how they fared, Ajnabee was a hit. Bobby and Akshay were initially shown being thick friends only to get tricked by the Kesari actor. It was one of the best Abbas-Mustan films we have ever seen. A remake of Consulting Adults, it has some of the most fascinating twists and turns. Music too was fantastic. Dosti however was a dud and so was Ab Tumhare Hawale Waatan Saathiyo. (Also read: Bobby Deol continues his film-signing spree; becomes a part of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4)

But with Housefull 4, things will be completely different. The franchise is huge and has always delivered blockbuster performances. So despite Akshay and Bobby delivering only one hit together, it will hardly affect Housefull’s worth at the box office. We are so excited to see them together.