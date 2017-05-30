Ex – lovers Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon all set to reunite – read details

If you are a 90s kid, you are sure to remember the scintillating dance number Tip Tip Barsa Paani starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. And in case if you have been wanting to see them together again, let me tell you, your wish might just be granted! Rumour has it that the ex couple is all set to reunite on the small screen. Yes, Akshay and Raveena, have finally decided to let go off the past and come together for a TV show. According to a report on SpotboyE, Akshay and Raveena will be seen judging a comedy show on Star Plus. The channel will soon be launching another season of The Great Laughter Challenge and apparently Akki will be the Super Judge of the show.

The report further states that the makers of the show have approached Raveena to join the panel of judges. Do you think she’d give it a nod? I mean all these years, the duo has never really come together. Even though Akshay has buried the hatchet and been on cordial terms with most of his alleged exes, we haven’t really seen him and Raveena do it. So in case if the actress has been approached for judging to TV show with Akshay, we wonder what she will say to it. But if they do decide to give it a thumbs up, the first thing we would love to see on the show is see them dance on one of their iconic numbers – Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast or Tip Tip Barsa Paani. (ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar offers financial help to families of slain CRPF jawans, gets condemned by Maoists)

On the work front, Raveena just starred in a Bollywood movie Maatr and the film received a fairly decent response from viewers and critiques alike. Akshay, on the other hand, has wrapped up Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – his upcoming next with Bhumi Pednekar and is now working on Padman, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in key roles.