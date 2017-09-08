Akshay Kumar begins the countdown to his 50th birthday in a unique way – check tweets

Akshay Kumar turns 50 tomorrow and obviously, his fans are just waiting to erupt into celebrations. All the 90s stars have turned 50 recently and Akshay will join the club tomorrow. And like how we are counting hours before the clock strikes 12 to wish him a glorious 50, the actor too seems pretty excited. He has been putting up tweets after tweets about the time he has spent on earth. Initially, we were at sea to figure out why is Akshay posting numbers so randomly on his Twitter account. And then we did some math to realise he is actually the counting the time he spent on earth since his birth. It’s really intriguing to see how he has spent so much time figuring all that out. But before we show you the tweets, we would like to say here is that Akshay Kumar doesn’t look like a 50-year-old at all. Guess that’s the thing about this age in Bollywood. Nobody adheres to what is popular notion about how one looks when they score a half-century. But nobody looks as fitter and healthier as Akshay Kumar, you have to agree to that. He’s such a disciplined guy that you would like to take life lessons from him. And guess that made him celebrate his birthday in a unique way as well…

2,62,80,000 Minutes — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2017

4,38,000 Hours — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2017

18,250 Days — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2017

2,607 Weeks — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2017

600 Months — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2017

5 Decades — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2017



Well, Akshay Kumar, you deserve a big bash for all that you are doing at the box office. It was going through a big slump when Toilet Ek Prem Katha rescued it. Every movie of yours makes a killing at the box office and thus, you are entering the 50th year of your life on such a high.