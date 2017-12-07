Akshay Kumar: Calling me a superstar in front of Rajinikanth sir is like insulting him!

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s mega-budget sci-fl flick 2.0 is the most awaited film of 2018. The film is expected to shatter all box office records and set new benchmarks. The makers of the film have gone all out in the marketing strategy and promoted the film with out of the box concepts. Coming to Rajinikanth’s aura and stardom the world has awestruck with his presence and it seems our very Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar is one of them.

During the grand audio launch of 2.0 in Dubai, host and filmmaker Karan Johar called Akshay Kumar a Superstar and hit machine of Bollywood and asked him about his working experience with Rajinikanth. The Khiladi Akshay Kumar replied “Rajinikanth saab ke saamne mujhe superstar kehna unki tauheen hai, superstar means Rajini sir and that is for sure”. (Calling me a superstar in front of Rajinikanth sir is like insulting him and Rajinikanth is the true definition of a superstar). The expectation from this Shankar’s ambitious project is sky-high. Being the most expensive Indian film, which is made on the whopping budget of over Rs 400 crore, box office is riding very high on 2.0. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 teaser to be out on 26th January 2018)

2.0 is the first Indian film, which has been completely shot in 3D and will be released in 3D formats in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Apart from Akshay and Rajinikanth, the film features Amy Jackson in the lead role. The actress will be seen playing the role of a human droid in the film. 2.0 is set to hit the screens on April 27, 2018. The film will clash with four big films at the box office – Avengers: Infinity War, Baaghi 2, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu.