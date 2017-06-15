Akshay Kumar chooses Toilet Ek Prem Katha over his TV show?

Akshay Kumar currently is the most sought after star on Television and Bollywood. And that’s completely due to his merit. During the 90s, while the Khans ruled the roost, this one Kumar never backed down. He was consistently making movies, regardless of how they were faring. His attitude and discipline towards work made sure his kitty never dried up with films. That’s why people still follow him and respect him. Now given the fact that all his films are sure-shot Rs 100 crore earners, his popularity is on an all-time high. He will soon be on TV but not before he makes sure Toilet Ek Prem Katha has been well promoted. Yes, right now he is more interested in making sure that the film promotions are not hampered rather than devoting time on TV.

Bombay Times has reported that Akshay Kumar is presently enjoying vacation with his family in Europe and is expected to be back in town by the end of this month. Post that he will jump into the promotional events of Toilet Ek Prem Katha because it has an important message in the heart of it all. Open defecation is a serious problem that’s plaguing India since forever now. People just don’t understand the risk they put themselves into when the they shit in the open areas especially the women. That’s the reason Akshay wants to devote all his time after his return to the movie’s promotions. Post that he will take up the job of a host of a talent based show. The shoot will now happen by the end of August although the producers wanted to begin it by July. However now, they have changed the plans and are absolutely okay with it. (Also read: Did you know Akshay Kumar was NOT the first choice for Toilet Ek Prem Katha?)

Quoting a source close to Akshay, BT reveals, “He doesn’t want any disturbance during the promotions of his film, particularly because it’s a socially relevant subject that has a lot riding on it.” Trust only Akshay to get his priorities right perfectly!