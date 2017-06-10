Akshay Kumar drops major hints about the plot of Toilet Ek Prem Katha with the new poster – view pic

Akshay Kumar has been sharing new posters of Toilet Ek Prem Katha to build the hype for the grand trailer release which happens tomorrow. It started with symbolic posters of the concept of the film which addresses the much debated topic of open defecation and its hazards. Yesterday, he revealed the first poster which had him on it holding a lota and a lantern. That set the tune just right. Now we know the film addresses an important topic but the new poster that he released made us think if it is about the bride who dumped her groom on the mandap for not having a toilet at his place. (Also read: Here’s why Akshay Kumar’s next is called Toilet Ek Prem Katha – watch video)

The poster has Akshay dressed as a groom dancing to glory but the tag line reads, “No Toilet No Bride”. If you have been reading newspapers diligently, you must have read the story about how a bride refused to marry her groom because there was no toilet at his place. PTI had reported that a girl in Kanpur decided to dump the groom with no toilet and marry another one who had built a toilet at his place. The news agency had further reported, “Facilitated by a local NGO, the match between the 25-year-old woman hailing from Lucknow and the man was finalised after he agreed to her demand for a toilet to be ready at his house by the date of the wedding, which was to be organised as part of a mass ceremony.” So when we saw the poster of the film, we felt it was the same. Check it out right here…

No TOILET, No Bride!!!

TOILET TRAILER OUT TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/wIxS0YBmUn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 10, 2017

When Bollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY spoke to Akshay Kumar recently, he did talk about a story of such nature. He had said, “When I heard about the real story of how a women, stood by her ground. She got married to a guy and she realised that he doesn’t have a Toilet at his place. And she asks for a divorce. For just one Toilet. Just one Toilet and I think that woman is unbelievable for standing her ground. It’s not about the toilet, it’s about the shame you go through.”

