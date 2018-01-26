Akshay Kumar enjoys the sunset of India’s 69th Republic Day with son Aarav – view pic

It’s been 69 years since India got it’s independence, a day when everyone feels proud to be an Indian. However, while everyone has been sharing pictures with the Indian flag along with patriotic messages. Akshay decided to take his son Aarav on an evening walk to enjoy the sunset…the last sunset of the ‘republic’ year gone by and captioned the pic saying, “As the sun goes down, bidding the 69th year of Republic India goodbye. Happy Republic .” He might be late in wishing Happy Republic Day but he did ensure to keep the emotions intact by blending with the mood of patriotism. Also read: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan wish you a very Happy Republic Day – read tweets

Not to mention, Akshay is also seen as one of the most patriotic actors in the industry considering the number of films he’s done on social/political/patriotically relevant subjects. Take for instance his last release – Toilet Ek Prem Katha that promoted Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyan by highlighting the issue of open-defecation across the country. Or say even his next film Pad Man deals with the importance of menstrual hygiene, demanding free sanitary napkins for women. That day isn’t that far away when Akshay might join politics as one of the most influential leaders of the country.Here, check out Akshay’s Republic day post below:

As the sun goes down, bidding the 69th year of Republic India goodbye. #HappyRepublicDay everyone. pic.twitter.com/MYwogRiFQo — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2018

However, when Akshay was asked if would ever join politics by Arnab Goswami on his show recently, he said, “At the moment say for the next 5-10 years I can’t see myself doing any politics or join as a politician. Yes, I am doing whatever I can do for my nation through the thing which I know is by making films and by showing what a great country we have. And if there’s something bad about it that we have like open defecation, I bring it out. I am making a film on pads which is about sanitary pads. Like 91 percent of our women don’t use sanitary pads because they cannot afford it. So I am making a film to tell them a way out. I will keep continue doing this. ”