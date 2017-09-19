Akshay Kumar gets a surreal feeling gazing at the Golden Temple – view pic

Away from the hustle bustle of Mumbai and from the humdrum of movie shootings and promotions, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar says a visit to the Golden Temple here left him feeling surreal. “A chance visit to the Golden Temple, listening to the Gurbani and watching the world go by. Only word that comes to mind now: SURREAL. #blessed,” Akshay posted on Twitter on Tuesday. Accompanying his post was an image in which he is seen sitting by the ‘sarovar’ under the night sky and looking at the glisten Golden Temple, a religious place which attracts several people from all across everyday.

The actor has been on a career roll with films like “Rustom” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”. He will be seen on the small screen with “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” and on the movie front, he has “PadMan” and “Gold” lined up. Akshay earlier spoke about turning 50 recently. “Honestly, in my head, I made my debut two weeks ago. You play the song and I will start dancing on ‘Waada raha sanam’ (song from ‘Khiladi’). I have never lost interest and passion. When I say it, I mean it that age is just a number, because it has not affected anything. In my mind space, I am still the same guy.”