Akshay Kumar has a request for the ‘lota party’ in Toilet Ek Prem Katha – view pic

I have to say Toilet – Ek Prem Katha has a very interesting promotional strategy even before the trailer has been launched. The social satire has a message that India needs to put in place urgently. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar in the lead with Bhumi Pednekar playing his wife in the movie. The love story revolves around a toilet, an interesting concept itself, and is directed by Shree Nayan Singh. The film, because it adheres to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan campaign, is being promoted by the government and has the blessings of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

We have seen some very interesting posters coming out from the makers of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, that Akshay Kumar has been tweeting as a prelude for the trailer that is coming out in a few days. Today’s poster is definitely intriguing as it has a group of women walking down a village alley, each of them carrying a lota (a small vessel that villagers use to wash after answering nature’s call). Calling them lota party, Akshay Kumar has a request for us to this group of women – he wants us to ask them to return back (not defecate in the open), and instead make toilet facilities at their homes instead.

Here’s his tweet,

Ek binati…lauta do lota party ko! TOILET TRAILER IN 3DAYS pic.twitter.com/NlwDlIIDYh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 8 June 2017

Really interesting way to promote your movie, as well as the message it wants to convey, doesn’t it?

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release on August 11, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma’s romantic drama that is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Toilet… also stars Anupam Kher.