Akshay Kumar has NOT walked out of Gulshan Kumar’s biopic Mogul – read EXCLUSIVE details here

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. While Padman is due in January 2018, 2.0 is eyeing April for a big release. Then there’s Gold which will release in August apart from Kesari and Housefull 4. There’s also Crack and Mogul and it is the latter that has started an unnecessary rumour. According to reports, Akshay had quit the film after he realised the director was not ready to incorporate his changes to the script. But turns out all that is a complete hogwash. Akshay is very much in the film and is just waiting to finalise the script.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 teaser to be out on 26th January, 2018

Akshay is witnessing the best time in his career and as per sources, he credits it to the scripts that he is choosing. He has become very particular about the storyline of his films. Even for Mogul, the actor wants the final draft so that he can approve it and get on with the film. This gave rise to this rumour about his differences with the director. Quoting a source, Mid-Day had revealed, “Akshay has some concerns over the script that director Subhash Kapoor has­ greenlit. He requested that a few things be rewritten. But, Subhash was adamant. Hence, Akshay thought it was best if he opted out.” The actor might take to his Twitter account to clear this confusion once and for all soon enough.

Mogul recounts the life and times of Gulshan Kumar who was gunned down outside a temple in 1997. Akshay himself had revealed the teaser poster of the film this year saying, “My association with Him began with my very first film. He was The Emperor Of Music! Now know His story… #Mogul, The Gulshan Kumar story!” Now that we know Akshay is part of the film, we are eagerly waiting for it.