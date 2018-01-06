Akshay Kumar is totally clueless about Pad Man locking horns with Padmavati on January 25

The makers of Padman have said the film’s January 25 release date will not change amid speculation that Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Padmavati may hit theatres the same day. B-town is abuzz that Padmavati, which has been making headlines due to its plot line, is set to release on January 25 – the same day as the Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman.

The producers of the film, however, said they have no clue about Padmavati release or the possible box-office clash between the two films. “I am clueless what is happening… with clash. I have no idea about it. Even we have heard about it. All we know is ‘Padman’ is releasing on January 25.” Akshay announced it officially.

“Padmavati is a very important film. It’s a beautiful film and it should release soon. I am also looking forward to see it. It depends on Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions to decide on the date,” Prerna Arora, one of the producers of Padman, informed.

Asked if the makers will push the release date of Padman to avoid any potential box-office clash with the big -budget period drama, Prerna said, “We are coming on January 25.” Sources close to the team of Padman said no one from the team of Padmavati has had any talks about the possible clash. Some reports even suggest that Padmavati might come out on February 9. (Also Read: Padman song Hu Ba Hu: Akshay Kumar sets out to change the world with this inspirational number; watch video)

Anushka Sharma’s next home production venture Pari and director Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, are slated to release on February 9. “I see no sense in clashing with a big film like Padmavati and harming the best release my film can get. If Padmavati comes on February 9 I will change the release date of my film,” Luv Ranjan said. “We are coming on February 9, we are waiting for official announcement on Padmavati release date, so till then we cannot comment,” said Prerna.

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions remained unavailable for comment regarding the speculation over the release date of Padmavati. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit cinema houses on December 1, features Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) decided to give the film a U/A certification along with some modifications and suggested change of the film’s title to ‘Padmavat’.