Akshay Kumar joins the ‘lota party’ in the new poster of Toilet Ek Prem Katha – view pic

All this while the posters that were released to build the hype about Toilet Ek Prem Katha‘s trailer, didn’t have Akshay Kumar in it. They only had signs and messages which spoke volumes about why it is unhealthy and very dangerous to defecate in the open. Finally, we have one with Akshay in it and it is simply fabulous. The image has the actor holding a lota and a lantern with dawn behind him. If you recall, that’s the time when maximum of the people, who start early, go to relieve themselves in the field. (Also read: Here’s why Akshay Kumar’s next is called Toilet Ek Prem Katha -watch video)

In a blue track pants and an intense look on his face, Akshay seems to be waiting for something. Or may be, given the plot of the film, he could be there to reprimand the early risers from defecating in the open. Either way, the poster is simply awesome. It says a lot about his character and the motive behind this movie. We sincerely hope that the message the actor is trying to spread with this film reaches far and wide. After all, shitting in the open is so-not cool! Check out his message here once more…

Ek TOILET Revolution!!! Starts in 2 days… TOILET TRAILER IN 2DAYS pic.twitter.com/wIVQ7DVpBU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 9, 2017

Akshay fans must have been very happy yesterday with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jab Harry Met Sejal averting the clash with Toilet Ek Prem Katha. It will now release a week before i.e. on August 4. Enough was said about how the clash is not too great for Bollywood since two big film releasing doesn’t bode well with anyone. Guess SRK felt it is wise to avert it since Raees did feel the pinch a bit when it released alongside Kaabil last January. Now we are waiting for August 11, so that we can check out the trailer of Toilet Ek Prem Kath.