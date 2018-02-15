Akshay Kumar launches the first of hundred sanitary pad vending machines in Mumbai – view pics

Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man is running successfully in theatres. The movie, directed by R Balki, emphasises on the need of awareness about menstrual hygiene in India. A worthy cause, right? The actor is not stopping at just a movie though to talk about the cause. With his latest initiative with Aditya Thackrey, he has launched the first sanitary pad vending machine in Mumbai. Aditya announced that this is only the first of hundred machines that they plan to install in the city. “Placed a sanitary pad vending machine at Mumbai Central ST Bus Depot today, hoping to place more across the State and eventually hopefully the whole country. Thank you @AUThackeray for your support” Akshay wrote in a tweet.

Aditya took to his Instagram and shared the pictures from the launch, and wrote, “Akshay ji & I are placing 60 sanitary pad vending machines across the State. The rotary club has joined us with 40. We are in the 100 club! Thank you @akshaykumar ji for this initiative. Our first machine was placed at Mumbai’s First only ladies toilet in Tardeo. Now Transport Minister Diwakar Raote has given us permission to place 30 machines across MSRTC bus depots. That is where it really will be used. We also will be placing it in colleges.” He also added that they plan to expand their initiative in the near future.

Earlier, Akshay started a viral campaign on social media where he asked her fellow celebs to post a picture holding a sanitary pad their hands. The aim was to tackle the taboo that persists around a necessity like a sanitary pad. The campaign was a hit and a number of celebs posted pictures. Hopefully, in a few years, menstrual hygiene won’t be a taboo subject in India. ALSO READ: Pad Man movie review: Akshay Kumar delivers one of his finest performance in a film that breaks social taboos and stereotypes with finesse

Speaking of the film Pad Man, it is closing in on Rs 60 crore mark on its 6th day. The movie produced by Twinkle Khanna and KriArj Entertainment also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The movie has garnered mixed to positive reviews and is being loved by the audience.