Akshay Kumar makes faces on Nitara’s command and Twinkle Khanna finds it HOT – watch video

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Since yesterday, he has been waiting for the clock to strike 12 so that he can step into the half century score of his life. He tweeted about the times he spent on earth in terms of days, weeks, decades, hours and more. Then he revealed a new poster of Gold which was simply fab. Twinkle Khanna later wished him along with a family friend and now she has shared a video with the actor in it. While Akshay is busy doing what his daughter is asking him to, Twinkle can’t stop crushing over him. Yes, she is finding it so HOT!

But then can you really blame Twinkle for being distracted by her husband’s good looks? Akshay has aged like a fine wine. He is only getting better and better every day. It’s as if he has found a fountain of youth and drank aplenty from it. But we all know the real reason behind Akshay looking so hot and fit. His disciplined life has much to do with it. There is so much to learn from this actor that it’s unbelievable. No wonder his wife is going ga ga over him. Check out the video right here…

Happy birthday to my best friend,kindest man in the world, a great dad with the best’dancey face’& jeez all that hotness on top of it all:) pic.twitter.com/uRIe2nEvU0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 9, 2017

Akshay Kumar plans to celebrate rest of his birthday in Switzerland as per reports. That’s because Nitara wants to see snow and that’s why he has planned a four-day trip to Swiss Alps. From the video, it is clear that Akshay just cannot say no to his daughter. She is making him turn from happy to sad within seconds and he is obliging her. This video is damn cute!