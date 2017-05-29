Akshay Kumar on clashing with stars at the box office: Tell me a guy who doesn’t have a clash?

Box office clashes between stars, correction, superstars has become a battle to look forward to! However, Akshay Kumar is game for all sorts of challenges coming his way. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with BollywoodLife, the actor opened up on how he is unfazed by the clashes his films go through with other big stars in the industry. Keeping in mind his upcoming clash with Shah Rukh Khan, it would be interesting to see who takes home maximum love from the audience as well as a good earning at the box office.

So on the same, we thought we’d ask Akshay his thoughts. To our surprise, he stated “Tell me a guy who doesn’t have a clash? Clash is going to happen. There are 180 films that release every year and how many weeks are there? Nearly 52 . Clash is bound to happen.” Well, it’s evident that the actor has made his peace with the whole ‘clash scene’ and has full faith in his upcoming project. The year 2017 started with a BIG clash between Hrithik and Shah Rukh so we are quite familiar with how the box office is divided and people pick sides. And we’re sure that the same is going to happen this August as well when SRK and Khiladi Kumar battle it out at the box office. And to be quite honest, it does look like a lot of factors are in favour of Akshay’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha as it is funded by the government and holds a very important message for the citizens. Any human interest story will definitely strike a chord with the audience, that’s a given.

For all those unaware, Akshay’s film with Bhumi Pednekar will be clashing with Shah Rukh and Anushka’s untitled next. Considering how both the movies have best talents of the industry, we wonder which movie will take the box office by storm. You must remember that Kumar has more clashes in the future as possibly 2.0 will have a face off with either Tiger Zinda Hai or Dutt biopic or Golmaal at the box office in Diwali. Apart from that, next year, it is speculated that the actor’s venture Gold, might clash with close friend Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary that stars Sidharth Malhotra. So you see, with a string of clashes, in the past as well as future, perhaps Akshay has mollified himself in terms of dealing with clashes.

