Akshay Kumar opens up on what made him pick a negative role in Rajinikanth’s 2.0

Akshay Kumar enjoys an enormous fan following in India. His fan base is only going to increase with the release of his forthcoming movie 2.0. The actor plays the antagonist in the sci-fi starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The movie is a sequel of the hit Tamil film Enthiran. Surely, Akshay is expanding his territory and how. The first look of the actor from the movie was released a few months back at a lavish event. Akshay looks like a mutant in the first poster of 2.0 and it was spine-chilling. He had revealed back then that he had to sit for hours to get the makeup done to achieve that look. That made us wonder how come an actor like him who prefers no makeup at all managed to go through the process. I mean why would a he pick a film that requires so much makeup in the first place? What enticed him to make a debut in the South Indian film industry? Well, we got an opportunity to ask him about the same recently.

Akshay was walking the ramp for designer Ramesh Dembla at the grand opening of The India Luxury Style Week Men’s Edition 2017 in Bangalore. We asked him about what convinced him to be a part of 2.0, and he said, “The script, Shankar sir, Rajini sir- the whole combination. And I always wanted to work in South. Heard so much about the professionalism. It’s great to be a part of this kind of a film. It’s been long since I have done a negative role. I played a negative role long back, in a film called Ajnabee. And that’s why I did it.”

When asked him what makes him pick a script as his next project, he replied, with a charming calmness on his face, “I choose a role very fast. I just listen to it (script). I don’t have ten people of my company. I just look at it, feel good…good feeling comes, and I choose it. That’s it.”

2.0 is slated to release in January 2018. The release of the film was pushed back as the makers wanted the special effects to be top notch, and there was no question of compromising with the quality of the film. We are totally expecting Hollywood level VFX after these claims. The success of Baahubali proves that achieving that is not a dream anymore. Let us see what milestones will 2.0 set for the Indian film industry.

Apart from 2.0, Akshay will soon be seen in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. The movie stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Khiladi Kumar and is a social drama based on the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan. Also he will be seen in Pad Man, a movie by R Balki. This too is a social drama, and has Twinkle Khanna as one of the producers. Pad Man also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. In 2018 Akshay will be seen in movies like Reema Kagti’s sports based drama Gold, and Neeraj Pandey’s Crack. We are looking forward to 2018, already!