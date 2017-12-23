Akshay Kumar plays down the Padman vs Aiyaary box office clash, says “Neeraj is a dear friend, there is nothing like a clash”

Akshay Kumar’s Padman is all set to lock horns with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary at the box office during the Republic day weekend. While earlier, Sidharth had said that this time its clash between two friends, Akshay Kumar’s reaction on the clash thing will surely win your hearts. During the launch of a multiplex, when asked about Aiyaary vs Padman clash, Akshay replied, “Both the films are absolutely different. Neeraj is a dear friend of mine. There is nothing like a clash. The word clash is media created. My film might get screened in 2,800 screens or so. Their movie would be screened in 1,600-1,800 or more theaters. There are 4,000-5,000 screens, so how can there be a clash? That film is different and so is ours. So there is no clash as such.”

Talking about Padman Akshay said, “The concept of PadMan was Twinkle’s and it is written and directed by R Balki. It is a very honest subject which we have brought in front of the Indian audience. It talks about sanitary pads and nobody ever spoke about it earlier. It is an attempt to tell what women go through.” The trailer and the first song of the film was well received by the audience. The biographical social drama also features Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles. (Also Read: Twinkle Khanna on Akshay Kumar’s Padman: I hope that the film at least starts a conversation about the issue among masses)

On the other hand, crime-thriller Aiyaary is directed by Neeraj Pandey, who has previously worked with Akshay Kumar in films like Special 26 and Baby and also in Rustom as one of the producers. The film is based on true and showcases the relationship between a mentor and a protege. It also features Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Rakulpreet Singh in key roles.