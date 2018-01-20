Akshay Kumar poses with the ‘Black Lady’ and we can’t decide as to who is more graceful

Akshay Kumar sure must be a undercover superhero! What else would explain the fact that just this morning he was at an event helping the martyred soldiers family in Delhi and is now back in Mumbai and already on the stage of the Filmfare Awards, prepping for his performance? The man surely has super powers and never tires. After impressing us with his patriotism, he looks all set to perform at the awards show.

So, it was just this morning that we told you as to how the superstar helped raise Rs 12.93 crore for the Bharat Ke Veer initiative that is aimed at helping the families of the martyred soldiers. You would think all that to and fro from the capital will leave Akki exhausted, right? But that’s where you are wrong. Akshay is rehearsing for his performance already. He took to Twitter to post some behind the scene pics of himself from the stage. Check it out right here…

One guy who’s all heart! Absolutely love his infectious enthusiasm. @RanveerOfficial, never change 🙂 pic.twitter.com/gbKZtXRPb7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2018

Cannot match the black lady’s grace no matter how much I try 😬

Nevertheless feels good to be at the @filmfare stage after so many years.

Here’s to a rocking show 👊🏻 #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/gYBPAsrieg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2018

As you can see, the actor seems very happy to be back to doing what he does best. While he was seen practicing with Ranveer Singh, we aren’t sure if they will be performing together too. Guess, we will have to wait some more to find out as to what exactly to expect. But it is Akshay posing with the Black Lady that is the most hilarious. As you can see, Akshay is trying to downplay his grace but we find him to be just as graceful as the statuette itself. What do you think?