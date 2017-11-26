Akshay Kumar poses with the half poster of his first SUPER HERO movie and it’s not 2.0 but Padman that we are talking about – View pic

Akshay Kumar, who brought a revolution of sorts in Bollywood with his action hero avatar, strangely has never played a super hero in any of his films. Given his strong affinity to roles that challenge him physically, it does come as a surprise that no one ever thought of putting him in a super-tight fitting suit and sending him off to save the world. But it seems like his wife finally has. With Padman, she is introducing the super hero that is Akshay Kumar.

Obviously you won’t see him wearing an ill-tailored suit here as well. He is, in fact, playing a villager. But as we all know, appearances can be deceptive. For behind those frumpy clothes is a man with extreme compassion who tries to help the women of his village. And posing with just half the poster of the film, Akshay is trying to deliver just that message. (Also read: Padmavati, Firangi, 2.0, PadMan, Fukrey Returns: Bollywood films whose release dates have been reshuffled)

The poster reads, “Super Hero Hai Yeh Pagla.” Behind the poster, Akshay seems to be slyly smiling as he is very deftly hiding the other half of the poster, making everyone wonder as to what awaits them. Sharing the poster on his Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, “Launching tomorrow…PADMAN IN TWO MONTHS @PadManTheFilm @radhika_apte @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki” Check out his tweet right here…

The film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham who’s revolutionary drive to provide cheap and hygienic sanitary napkins for the women of his villagem has raved and revered. While talking about how Twinkle approached him for his approval to do a biopic on him, Arunachalam had told Mid-Day, “This is not one of those movies that happened in a day or week. It has taken 1.5 years for us to give it a shape. A girl called Twinkle (Khanna) had been chasing me endlessly for rights. She tracked my every move. She desperately tried to reach me when I was in Malaysia and New York. She finally caught me in London. My friends were curious why would Twinkle want to meet me. It was only then I learnt she is Rajesh Khanna’s daughter. I remember telling her, ‘Akshay Kumar has also been trying to get me for the rights.’ She’d laughed and said, ‘Yes, he is my husband.’”

Padman is all set to be released on January 26, 2018, on Republic Day.