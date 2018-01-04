Akshay Kumar-Radhika Apte’s Padman to now release on January 25

Fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming film Padman have another reason to rejoice. Now, they’d have to strike off one less date from the calendar as the movie will hit the theaters a day early. Yes, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to announce that the socio-drama will now release on January 25, as opposed to earlier intended January 26 release. The movie will thus cater to more people as January 26 is a national holiday and fans would not mind going to theaters an evening prior to the day.

Padman stars Akshay Kumar in lead role with Radhika Apte. The movie has been directed by R Balki (Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka). Akshay’s wife Twinkle turns producer with this film so that is another reason for the family to look forward to the release. The movie is based on Twinkle’s book The Life of Lakshmi Prasad, which in turn is based on which in turn is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. Akshay will be seen promoting menstrual hygiene in this movie that seems like the need of the hour.

Akshay Kumar was recently asked at an event if sanitary napkins should be levied from GST. “Why just cut down on GST? I think women should have free access to sanitary napkins. This is their basic necessity. It is about menstrual hygiene and not luxury.” the actor replied. ALSO READ: Padman song Hu Ba Hu: Akshay Kumar sets out to change the world with this inspirational number -watch video

“It is unfortunate and I am ashamed to say that 82 per cent women in this country have no access to sanitary pads and they are mistreated during those five days of their menstruation period. This is unfortunate,” he added.