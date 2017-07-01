Akshay Kumar reveals his look for Reema Kagti’s Gold and it’s pure vintage

Just some time back, we had written about how Akshay Kumar has begun shooting for his upcoming movie, Gold. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, the movie is directed by Reema Kagti, known for making Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Talaash. Now we have the first look of Akshay Kumar in the movie. Since it is set around 1948, Akshay Kumar is having a vintage look. The actor himself has revealed how he will be seen in the movie on his Twitter timeline, “Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always :)” That moustache, though, reminded me of his Naval captain look in Rustom, for which he won the National Award for the Best Actor earlier this year.

Gold is reported to be based on India’s first Olympic gold win as a free country in 1948. The movie will be a fictional retelling of the match, going along a similar track as Dangal. Akshay Kumar will be playing a hockey player in the movie and he will have company in Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. Reema Kagti has begun the shooting for the film in Bradford, UK. Mouni Roy, popular television actress known for her starring role in Naagin series, is playing the female lead.

The actors have been training with different coaches, particularly with former Indian captain, Sandeep Singh to improve their hockey skills. A source close to the development had spoken to Mumbai Mirror, “Sandeep Singh trained the actors for a few months before they flew off for the international schedule. The Arjuna awardee who took over as captain of the Indian national team in January 2009, was roped in to ensure that the actors looked like authentic hockey players on the field. In Bradford, the team is also holding auditions at the city centre for local actors to portray international hockey players of the rival team. An international coach has been hired to train them there.”

Gold is scheduled to release on August 15, 2018.