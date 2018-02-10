Akshay Kumar ‘s Pad Man FAILS to Beat Toilet Ek Prem Katha on the opening day

After a long wait, Pad Man, Akshay Kumar’s first release of this year finally hit theatres. The movie caught everyone’s eye because the film was based on the unique story of a man who helped create sanitary napkins for women. The fact that it starred Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor and was directed by R Balki added to the excitement. The movie’s opening day figures are here, turns out the movie has earned Rs 10.26 crore on Day 1. While the film has got off to a decent start, Pad Man has failed to beat its previous release – Toilet Ek Pem Katha’s Day 1 collection that earned Rs 13.10 crore. We wonder if Pad man will race ahead during this weekend and manage to Beat TEPK. As of now, this is Akshay Kumar’s lowest opening in comparison to his previous releases.

Speaking of Pad Man, the movie witnessed a grand opening as it released in 3350 screens worldwide. It was the first movie to release in Iraq, Ivory Coast and Russia. On the day of its release, here’s what Akshay Kumar had to say – “The real #PadMan had his wife to thank for his story, so does the reel #PadMan 🙂 Full credit to this gorgeous superwoman for finding, chasing and making this film a reality. Over to you guys now.” Here’s what our Edtor-In-Chief had to say: Pad Man deserves a special mention simply because it got made. A subject that’s hushed up even in urban India got a mainstream treatment by a popular actor-director team. And that itself is a reason why a film like this deserves extra attention.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar’s last two releases have carried a social message. While the first one that released last year was about the lack of toilet facilities, the most recent one was about menstrual hygiene. Unanimously critics are of the view he managed to ace both acts.