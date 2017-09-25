Akshay Kumar shares a video on daughter Nitara’s birthday and it’s cuteness overload

While on the work front Akshay Kumar is having a golden run at the box office, in his personal life too he seems to be having a great time. Just few days ago he wished his son Aarav on his birthday with a sweet message, “From teaching you how to climb a tree,to learning from you how to make a video call…Happy birthday to my favoritest human being” And now it’s his daughter Nitara’s birthday. But this time it’s a video and I must say it has to be the cutest father-daughter video I’ve seen in a while. In the video, Nitara is seen helping her father shave. Akshay captioned the video as, “My fav. part of every day,my daughter shaving me at the sink, precious moments!Happy Birthday My Princess One request,please dont grow up” Also read: Akshay Kumar makes faces on Nitara’s command and Twinkle Khanna finds it HOT – watch video

As if the cuteness in the video was not enough, his caption hit me right in the feels.

Check out the father-daughter bonding video below:

My fav. part of every day,my daughter shaving me at the sink, precious moments!Happy Birthday My Princess 👑One request,please dont grow up 💖 pic.twitter.com/FVwjg5Uu1O — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2017

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in magnum opus, Rajinikanth’s 2.0, a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Robot. Apart from 2.0, he will be seen in Padman, Gold, Moghul etc. And not just that, he’s also gearing up for his TV show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. We had earlier reported how the first episode of the show will see the presence of his Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star, Saif Ali Khan. In fact, reportedly, the two will also be seen dancing on the title track of the 1994 film. Also read: Yay! Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan to dance on Main Khiladi Tu Anari on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

