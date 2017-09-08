Akshay Kumar shares the first poster of Gold right before he turns 50!

Akshay Kumar has his roster full with some of the most ambitious movie projects. He was recently seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which was loved by the audience. Following releases like 2.0 and PadMan, he will be seen in the biographical sports drama Gold, in Summer 2018. The project was announced last year, and it kicked started its production a few weeks back. Today, a night before Akshay Kumar turns 50, the first poster of the film has been released on social media platforms.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle to share the poster of Gold, and captioned “Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold!As my age #TurnsGold,here’s the poster of a film close to my (heart)”. It is usually a trend in the South Indian film industry, where it is a norm, to release the film’s poster on the lead actor’s birthday. The poster of Gold certainly seems to be dedicated to Akshay’s golden jubilee!

Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold!As my age #TurnsGold,here’s the poster of a film close to my❤ pic.twitter.com/TQiaYkbWXs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2017

As you know Gold is based on the life of Balbir Singh, the man who led to India’s victory in hockey at the 1948 London Olympics. The story won’t just narrate what happened that night but will also take us closer to live of the players in the team. Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal star in pivotal roles in Gold. The movie is being directed by Reema Kagti, popular for Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. The film will have more sports than romance and Mouni will be seen only in bits and pieces in the film. She plays Akshay Kumar’s romantic interest in the film.

The actors in the film, including Amit, Kunal, Sunny, have been training with Yuvraj Walmiki (striker of Indian hockey team) and Australian coach Michael Nobbs.